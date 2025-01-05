Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Commentator Sam Matterface has dubbed Rangers dropping points at Hibernian after beating Celtic ‘scandalous’.

Rangers produced a big performance at Ibrox on 2nd January to blow rivals Celtic away and ease to a 3-0 win to boost boss Philippe Clement.

They were expected to follow it up at Easter Road on Sunday, but despite Hamza Igamane scoring an impressive hat-trick, conceded three times to play out a 3-3 draw.

With Celtic beating St Mirren later in the day, Rangers now find themselves 13 points behind their fierce rivals.

Matterface pulled no punches when assessing the result and feels dropping points so soon after beating Celtic was nothing short of ‘scandalous’ on the part of the Gers.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Sunday Session, Matterface said just after 2pm: “They beat Celtic in the New Year’s Day game, on the second of January, and then drop points to Hibernian, who started the day in the bottom half of the table.

“Scandalous really and a bit of a waste.”

Rangers next face a trip to take on Dundee in another Scottish Premiership clash, before they then play host to St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Gers fans will expect nothing less than a return of six points from the two matches.