Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his starting eleven to go up against Hibernian at Easter Road in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Clement has largely secured his position at Ibrox and bought himself breathing space with an impressive win over rivals Celtic last week.

Though the win is unlikely to put Rangers back in the title race, all eyes are on the Gers to see whether they can back it up away at Hibernian this afternoon.

Hibs, who have struggled this season, have seen an upturn in form under David Gray and have won four and drawn one of their last five matches.

Rangers have beaten Hibernian in the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Rangers have Liam Kelly between the sticks today, while in defence Clement goes with Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling and Jefte.

In the Rangers engine room, the Gers field Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

If Clement needs to shake things up then his options off the bench include Danilo and Connor Barron.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

Kelly, Yilmaz, Propper, Sterling, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Munn, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, King, Nisiala, Danilo