Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have made an approach for a midfielder, but the player’s club have knocked it back and do not want to let him depart now.

Oliver Glasner admitted recently that the Eagles are looking to make at least two additions during this month’s window.

The Palace boss has struggled to get his side on a consistent run of form, but has stabilised them of late and they played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Glasner is looking for midfield reinforcements and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Palace have ‘approached’ French side Lens about a deal for Andy Diouf.

The 21-year-old midfielder has caught the Eagles’ eye, but Lens, despite looking to raise cash this month, have shut the door on an exit.

A response has been sent back to Crystal Palace that they have no intention of letting Diouf go this month.

He is a key man at the club and has made 15 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Capped by France at Under-21 level, Diouf also counts Swiss giants Basel amongst his former clubs.

He is rated as a top midfield prospect and it remains to be seen if Palace will try to change Lens’ mind.