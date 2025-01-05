Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Premier League strugglers Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.

The Red Devils arrive on Merseyside sitting just seven points above the drop zone, which could be reduced to six if Ipswich Town can take at least a point away at Fulham, and boss Ruben Amorim has been open about his side having to accept they could battle against relegation.

While Liverpool start as strong favourites to pick up all three points, the Reds could not beat Manchester United last season, despite them undergoing struggles under Erik ten Hag, and were even dumped out of the FA Cup by them.

Liverpool are without Joe Gomez through injury, after he picked up a hamstring niggle.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Slot picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool play Ryan Gravenberch, along with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking charge.

If Slot needs to make changes then he has options to call for off the bench and they include Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley