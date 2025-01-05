Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are moving ‘at full speed’ to win the race for a midfielder who has been targeted by Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The January transfer window is expected to see clubs battling to land reinforcements and Eddie Howe and Julen Lopetegui are both admirers of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

He has struggled for game time at the Etihad Stadium and could depart the club in this month’s window after growing frustrated.

While Newcastle and West Ham would like to scoop the 22-year-old up, they now have major competitors in the shape of Dortmund.

The German giants are going ‘at full speed’ to land McAtee, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

They want to snap up the midfielder on a loan deal, but also include an option to buy that ensures they can keep him on a permanent basis next summer.

McAtee has had just 36 minutes of game time in the Premier League for Manchester City so far this season.

He has also featured in the Champions League, getting opportunities against Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague and Feyenoord.