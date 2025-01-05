Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Reds boss Arne Slot ‘missed one’ key selection decision in the side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday evening.

With Manchester United arriving at Anfield having resembled a rabble in their recent games, many expected Liverpool to inflict a thorough thrashing on their fierce rivals.

The game did not work out like that though as Manchester United proved to be solid, full of work and offering a genuine threat at the other end.

They also had real joy attacking Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and caused the Liverpool defender no end of trouble.

Slot waited until the 86th minute to bring off Alexander-Arnold and replace him with Conor Bradley, something that Aldridge feels was a mistake.

He thinks that Slot should have brought off the defender at half-time.

After the substitution, Aldridge said on LFC TV: “I think the manager, and he has been brilliant, he’s missed one here.

“It should have been at half-time.

“Trent just can’t help it, the pressure he has been under. He knows.

“Those games, I’ve been there, where you’re not right and you want to come off; you can’t do it.”

Alexander-Arnold has yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool and there are increasing signs he will walk away from the club on a free transfer next summer to join Real Madrid.