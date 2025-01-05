Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Two Manchester United players have are the subject of injury concerns after making their way through the mixed zone following the 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

The Red Devils made a mockery of their poor form and performances when rousing themselves for the challenge of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

A thrilling encounter ended 2-2, giving each side a point, and Manchester United put in a hugely encouraging display under Ruben Amorim which could have even seen them nick the win.

Now Amorim must assess his players and there may be concerns for Rasmus Hojlund and Matthijs de Ligt.

Striker Hojlund ‘limped through the mixed zone’, while De Ligt was spotted leaving with ‘what looked like ice strapped to his lower leg’, according to journalist Tyrone Marshall.

Whether either player will be out of contention to face Arsenal in the FA Cup next weekend remains to be seen.

Both players were substituted during the course of the game at Anfield.

De Ligt was replaced by Leny Yoro in the 83rd minute, while Hojlund made way for Joshua Zirkzee with four minutes left.