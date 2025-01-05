Jess Hornby/Getty Images

One of Leeds United’s attackers ‘will leave’ the club on loan this month amid interest from several sides in the Championship and abroad, according to Darren Witcoop.

Daniel Farke is not expecting a busy transfer window at Elland Road, but the club stand ready to act if they need to make additions.

There are also players at the club who are lacking in game time, a group that includes Isaac Schmidt, something which has left former White Jon Newsome baffled.

Another star lacking minutes and also, unlike Schmidt, often struggling to get into matchday squads is Joe Gelhardt.

Several Championship sides have registered an interest with Leeds, while there is also interest from abroad.

And Gelhardt ‘will leave’ this month on a loan deal, though he has not yet decided what he would like to be his destination.

Plymouth Argyle, Derby County, QPR, Coventry City and Portsmouth are suggested to be domestic suitors.

The 22-year-old has clocked just nine minutes in the Championship so far this season and will want his story to be different in the second half of the campaign.