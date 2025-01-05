Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest view Leeds United and Sheffield United target Andrew Omobamidele as one for the future, as they consider loaning him out, according to the Star.

With the January transfer window now open for business, both Leeds and Sheffield United are looking to strengthen their squads as they battle for automatic promotion.

Both Championship sides are being strongly linked with holding an interest in Forest centre-back Omobamidele.

While Nottingham Forest could be prepared to do business, the deal would be in the form of a loan rather than a permanent transfer.

The Tricky Trees see Omobamidele as one for the future in an indication they are not ready to give up on the 22-year-old.

The defender has had just one outing for Nottingham Forest so far this season, in the EFL Cup.

Regular game time in the Championship over the second half of the season for Omobamidele would be something Forest would likely welcome.

Omobamidele played under current Leeds boss Daniel Farke when the Whites boss was the manager at Norwich City.