One of Rangers’ stars is ‘not in the plans’ of Gers boss Philippe Clement and has interest from south of the border.

Clement’s Rangers position was firmed up by beating Celtic in midweek and the Belgian looks sure to get more time to reshape the squad and make his mark.

He is expected to look to do business in the transfer window this month, but players could also be on their way out of Ibrox.

Defender Adam Devine is ‘not in the plans’ of Clement, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

He is now being looked at by English Championship side West Brom and could well be available for a small fee.

The defender’s deal at Rangers runs out in the summer and the Gers are likely to play ball if an offer comes in.

West Brom is sure to be an attractive move for Devine to make if he gets the opportunity.

This term so far, his game time has been restricted to turning out for Rangers B in the Scottish Challenge Cup.