Cameron Smith/Getty Images

A manager that Stoke City looked at appointing and were ‘close’ to getting ultimately saw their salary demands too high for the Potters to stomach, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stoke have just handed the managerial job to former Coventry City boss Mark Robins following the disastrous appointment of Narcis Pelach.

The Potters gambled on Pelach being able to make the step up from Norwich City first team coach to the head man, however the gamble did not pay off.

Robins has been welcomed as a solid choice, however Stoke were also ‘close’ to appointing ex-Nottingham Forest and Leicester City boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper’s stock remains high despite having been sacked by both Forest and the Foxes.

However, his wage demands were simply too high for Stoke to afford.

Talks took place and the Potters were keen on Cooper, but they could not stretch to the terms being demanded by the boss.

The manager believes in his value, especially with having worked in the Premier League now on his CV, and Championship clubs will have to push the boat out to land him.