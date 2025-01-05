Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland have put in an enquiry for a midfielder and it has come about after an ‘explicit request’ from Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris.

Le Bris’ men restated their promotion ambitions on Sunday by beating strugglers Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

They now sit in fourth spot in the Championship standings and are only three points off league leaders Leeds United.

There have been calls for Le Bris to reinforce the squad in this month’s transfer window and the French tactician is keen to do so.

He has turned towards one of his old charges in the shape of midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder played for Le Bris at French side Lorient and Sunderland are keen, having been in touch with his current club Roma to ask about him, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The move for Le Fee has come about after an ‘explicit request’ from Le Bris to the Championship club.

Roma signed Le Fee from French outfit Rennes just last summer, locking him down to a five-year contract in Italy.

He has played just six times in Serie A for Roma so far this season.