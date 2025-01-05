Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City have been checking out a Sunderland out-on-loan star that the Black Cats would sell at the right price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Premier League champions are constantly alive to talented youngsters to slot into their academy set-up and feel they may have spotted a prospect at Sunderland.

Interest from Pep Guardiola’s men has been shown in goalkeeper Matty Young, who they previously looked at when he was in Sunderland’s youth ranks.

The shot-stopper is now getting a taste of senior football on loan at League Two club Salford City and Manchester City like what they have seen.

With Young on their doorstep, they have been checking him out.

It is unclear if Manchester City will put a bid in for the 18-year-old, but Sunderland would sell him at the right price.

He has clocked 13 appearances for Salford across all competitions, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets in the process.

In a twist, Salford are due to head to Manchester City in the FA Cup this coming weekend; Young played for Salford in the first two rounds of the competition.