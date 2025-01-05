Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted he has a ‘worry’ about the Reds’ recent results and believes that it does not fit with a team that are going to win the Premier League title.

Arne Slot saw his men drop two precious points when being held at home by Manchester United on Sunday.

The Red Devils were a constant threat at Anfield, scoring twice and threating to score more, as the game between the two fierce rivals ended 2-2.

Aldridge sees reason to worry in how easily Liverpool’s backline is now being breached and recalled results against Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to illustrate his point.

He insists that teams that are going to go on and win the title do not concede so many goals.

Aldridge is keen to see Liverpool tighten up while maintaining their attacking threat.

The Reds legend said after the final whistle against Manchester United on LFC TV: “The worry for me is, the last [games].

“We went to Newcastle and conceded three, Tottenham conceded three, albeit we scored six, today two and Fulham a couple.

“We’re starting to concede more goals than you should when you’re going to win the league.

“We’ve got to tighten up a little bit, while being good at the other end.

“We have to get more clean sheets.

“We looked vulnerable today far too many times.”

Liverpool are due to next play Tottenham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, before then playing host to League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.