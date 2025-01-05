Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight star Stephen McGinn has admitted he cannot see what is going to change long term with Rangers under Philippe Clement.

While Rangers comfortably beat Celtic last week with a superb performance at Ibrox, they then followed that up by dropping points away at Hibernian on Sunday afternoon.

Hamza Igamane produced a fantastic hat-trick at Easter Road, but it was not enough to get the win for Rangers as it finished 3-3.

With Celtic beating St Mirren 3-0, the gap between the two teams now sits at 13 points and many consider the title race in the Scottish Premiership to be over.

McGinn thinks that Clement effectively sacrificed the game at Motherwell, which ended 2-2, to beat Celtic.

The former top flight midfielder thinks the result at Hibernian is a pattern from Clement and he does not see what is going to change under the Belgian at Rangers.

“He sacrificed the week before the derby just to win the Celtic game. That’s not how it works at Rangers”, McGinn said on BBC Sportsound.

“Every game is as important as the other.

“I just don’t know what’s going to change long-term with Philippe Clement.

“They have big days but the bread and butter is to try and win the league back from Celtic.”

Rangers still have the Scottish Cup which they will hope to scoop up, while they remain well placed to progress in the Europa League.