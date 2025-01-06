Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘likely’ to come to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Donyell Malen, despite their opening offer being short of the German club’s asking price.

Unai Emery’s side are eyeing a back-to-back finish in the top four in the Premier League, but they are currently sitting eighth in the league table.

The Aston Villa boss thinks that he needs to add more options in the winter transfer window to help his team push up the league.

Borussia Dortmund’s winger Malen is one of the players Villa are keen on, but their offer of €18m is not enough for Dortmund.

It is suggested that the German outfit want a fee in the region of €25m to €30m for 25-year-old Malen.

And according to German daily Ruhr Nachrichten (via Fussball Transfers), the difference between Aston Villa’s bid and Dortmund’s asking for Malen is unlikely to cause problems in the deal.

It is suggested that Aston Villa are ‘likely’ to agree a deal with Dortmund for the Dutchman.

Malen has started only six times for Dortmund this season and his contract will expire in 2026.

Now it remains to be seen whether Villa will be able to bargain down Dortmund’s asking price for the forward.