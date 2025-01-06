Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley striker Andreas Hountondji has several suitors, but the Turf Moor outfit prefer to send him on loan to Standard Liege.

The 22-year-old centre forward joined Burnley in the summer from French side Caen to add more firepower to Scott Parker’s squad.

However, Hountondji has found it difficult to get going in the Championship for Burnley, as he has featured for just 206 minutes for his team.

Burnley deem that a loan spell might improve the forward and Belgium outfit Standard Liege are interested in him.

Hountondji is also gathering interest from Antwerp and Kortrijk, but according to Belgian outlet Sudinfo, Burnley are in favour of sending him on loan to Standard Liege.

It is suggested that Antwerp and Kortrijk are willing to cover more of the player’s wages than Standard Liege.

Burnley are in negotiations with Standard Liege and the Belgian outfit are hoping to conclude a deal for Hountondji early this week.

If everything goes well, then the forward will join Standard Liege on a loan until July with no option to make the deal permanent in the summer.