Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Celtic’s stars is closing in on an exit from Celtic Park and is due to tour an interested club’s facilities later today, before then having a medical on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers’ side extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to 13 points following the weekend’s top flight fixtures.

The Bhoys boss is looking to wheel and deal in this month’s window and the club are keen to land Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

Players could also leave and Celtic have accepted a loan bid from Belgian side Mechelen for defender Stephen Welsh.

The defender is now in Belgium today and will be given a tour of the club’s facilities.

Should Welsh be happy with what he sees and hears from Mechelen, then he will be put through his medical paces by the Belgian side on Tuesday.

Mechelen currently sit in eighth spot in the 16-team Belgian top flight table.

They are due to pay a visit to Cercle Brugge on Sunday and it remains to be seen if that game will see Welsh given his debut.