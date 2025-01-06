Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sources close to Brazilian side Botagofo ‘deny’ that Arsenal have put in an offer for one of their strikers and are awaiting the arrival of a bid.

The Gunners are expected to rival Liverpool for the Premier League title this season but there have been question marks over whether they can go the distance.

Mikel Arteta’s men have not been able to see out matches from winning positions, with a key criticism that they have lacked a lethal-natured striker.

Arsenal could look for a goalscorer amid Bukayo Saka’s injury this month and they have been linked with several options, including Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Botafogo’s 23-year-old Igor Jesus is a player they have shown interest in and it was suggested that they have even sent in an offer for him.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, sources close to Botafogo ‘deny’ that Arsenal have made a bid.

It has been suggested that Botafogo are still waiting for the first offer for Jesus, who has multiple admirers in the English top flight.

Now only time will tell if Arsenal will make an offer to Botafogo for Jesus to solve their goalscoring problems this month.