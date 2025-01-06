Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are expected to ‘give up’ on a left-sided Europa League star they have been trying to sign, according to the Evening Standard.

The Eagles have gained stabilisation in recent weeks after they spent some time in the Premier League relegation zone.

Oliver Glasner is set to be backed in the winter transfer window as he recently admitted that they have identified the player profiles they want to strengthen in this month’s window.

Palace have been looking at central midfielders and adding a left-sided wide player has also been high on their agenda.

Slavia Prague’s 20-year-old Senegalese talent El Hadji Malick Diouf is a player they have shown concrete interest in.

He has interest from other clubs in Europe and the Eagles had a bid rejected worth £12.5m last week for Diouf.

It has been suggested that the Czech giants expect the Eagles to ‘give up’ on Diouf after the rejected bid.

They are not desperate to sell him this month and are not expecting Palace to come back.

Now only time will tell if the English club will move on from Diouf or if they will submit an improved bid for the Slavia Prague star man.