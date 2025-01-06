Julian Finney/Getty Images

La Liga outfit Girona are working to convince Tottenham Hotspur to lower their set price for on-loan winger Bryan Gil, who himself wants to stay put in Spain.

Gil is enjoying his spell at Girona for whom he has played 16 league and five Champions League matches, making five goal contributions.

He has a clause in his loan spell at the Spanish club which allows them to make his move permanent for a pre-agreed €15m fee.

Girona are willing to take up the option to make the player’s move permanent, but ‘for a value lower’ than the €15m sum.

According to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Michel’s team want Tottenham to lower their price for the player and are using the Gil’s desire to get a deal over the line.

Negotiations are currently under way to find a solution to the issue though any possible deal would go through only in the summer and not now.

Gil has been deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham and the club have been keen on getting him off their books.

The 23-year-old is currently in the middle of his third loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.