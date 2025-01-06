Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have not heard officially from a Premier League giant showing interest in one of their key men.

The Eagles are looking to make signings this month, but may also have to fight to keep their stars at Selhurst Park if bigger clubs come calling.

Oliver Glasner is chasing Liverpool winger Ben Doak, with a wide forward a priority ahead of a midfielder, amid links with Sunderland’s Jude Bellingham.

Palace could have to deal with an approach from Chelsea for defender Marc Guehi, with the Blues claimed to be keen on the man that Newcastle United chased last summer.

However, according to the BBC, Chelsea have ‘not officially reached out’ to Crystal Palace about the centre-back.

While he may well be under consideration at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have not gone a step further.

Losing the defender would be a big blow for Palace and likely see them scrambling to find a replacement before the window closes.

The Eagles are next due to take on League One side Stockport County in the FA Cup this weekend.