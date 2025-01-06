Clive Rose/Getty Images

One of Nottingham Forest’s attackers is wanted by a club who are now taking important steps to try to bring him in.

The Tricky Trees have been the surprise package of the Premier League season as they are currently sitting third in the league table.

They have won eleven league matches this term, which tally is only below Liverpool and continued superb performances have seen several players stand out at the City Ground.

New Zealand international Chris Wood has scored eleven league goals, really catching the eye, but his contract runs out in the summer.

It was recently suggested that the Tricky Trees and Wood are yet to agree on the length of a new contract as the striker wants a minimum of two years for a new deal.

Wood looks poised to have an option to leave this month if he wishes as, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas are working to sign the New Zealand striker.

It has been suggested that the Black Eagles are taking important steps to try to progress the swoop.

Besiktas feel that Wood is a perfect fit and see an opportunity due to his contractual situation.

Nuno’s side could lose their lethal frontman for free in the summer if they are not able to agree on a deal with the 33-year-old.