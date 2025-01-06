Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City’s teenage midfielder Kai Andrews has agreed to join Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan for the rest of the season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The highly-rated academy graduate was handed his first-team debut by former manager Mark Robins last season.

He is yet to add to those two appearances though, despite being on the Coventry City bench on a number of occasions this season.

Andrews is looking to add more first-team action under his belt though and has now chosen his next move to ensure that.

A loan move has now been agreed between Coventry City and Scottish side Motherwell to take the player across the border.

It now remains to be seen how much time Motherwell take to wrap up the move for Andrews.

Motherwell, under manager Stuart Kettlewell, are fighting to secure a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership this season and Andrews’ inclusion could help them in their attempt.

The Fir Park outfit are due to take on Kilmarnock later this week, before then heading to play Hibernian.