Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘not expected’ to sign a Championship star they are admirers of during this month’s transfer window.

Palace want to make additions in the transfer window this month as they look to support Oliver Glasner and move away from the drop zone.

They are still keen on Liverpool’s Ben Doak, while Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is also rated by the Eagles.

Sunderland are flying high this season and 19-year-old Bellingham is playing a key part in their season.

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace are interested in bringing in the Black Cat this month.

Crystal Palace have been alive to prospects from the Championship in recent years and have had success signing Adam Wharton.

However, according to the BBC, a move to Selhurst Park is ‘not expected’ for Bellingham this month.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already made 70 appearances for Sunderland and this season has four goals and three assists to his name.

Crystal Palace are currently focusing on adding a wide attacking player and despite Liverpool’s high price tag for Doak, they remain interested.