Crystal Palace are ‘preparing an improved bid’ to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep out-on-loan winger Ben Doak, according to Sky Sports News.

Doak has grabbed much attention in the early parts of the January transfer window with as many as two Premier League outfits trying to sign him.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace have seen a bid in the region of £15m being rejected by the Reds, who are holding on for a fee between £25m and £30m.

Ipswich Town have kept themselves abreast of the situation and have internally discussed the prospect of tabling a bid closer to the valuation Liverpool hold.

The Eagles are not being left behind and are now preparing an improved bid to send to Anfield for Doak.

The bid is likely to be around £20m which, though closer to Liverpool’s valuation, still falls short.

The Merseyside team’s response will remain to be seen once the improved bid is tabled.

Doak’s current club Middlesbrough, where he is on loan, are reluctant to let him leave midway through the season.

Liverpool have no desire to sell.