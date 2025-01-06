Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have reignited their interest in Sunderland midfield star Jobe Bellingham, a player they have held long term admiration for, according to talkSPORT.

The Eagles experienced a dismal start to their Premier League season but Oliver Glasner has stabilised the ship with some good results recently.

However, they have significant absentees in their engine room and are in the market for a central midfielder.

Cheick Doucoure has only started four league games while Adam Wharton is suffering from an injury.

They have been linked with Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret and now a Championship midfielder is back on their radar.

Crystal Palace were interested in Sunderland’s Bellingham in the summer and it has been suggested that they are again showing interest in him.

The 19-year-old England Under-21 international is considered a top talent at Sunderland and the Black Cats value him very highly.

Sunderland are suggested to feel he is worth £20m.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League side will be able to get their hands on the teenage midfielder this month.