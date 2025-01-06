Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Derby County and Oxford United will not have to battle Portsmouth for Reading star Harvey Knibbs, according to The News.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder joined Reading in the summer of 2023 and he is in excellent form this season.

Knibbs’ performances have attracted interest from several clubs, with Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford being linked with him.

Portsmouth are keen on ensuring their survival in the Championship and they are keen on recruiting players in the winter window to give them a better chance.

Knibbs has scored eight times this season for Reading, while assisting twice in his 21 league appearances.

However, it has been claimed that Portsmouth will not compete with Derby and Oxford for Knibbs’ signature as they are looking to sign players from Championship.

Derby, despite a good start to the season, are currently experiencing a bad patch of form and Paul Warne wants to bulk up his midfield options.

The Rams are now expected to face stiff competition from Oxford, who are also keen on avoiding relegation.

Knibbs has a year and a half left on his contract with Reading and it remains to be seen what lies in his future.