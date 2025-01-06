Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Everton have not agreed to let striker Beto move on this month, despite claims he is set to exit Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have shown signs of stability under Sean Dyche after a poor start to the campaign, but scoring goals remains an issue.

At the moment they are only a point above the relegation zone and Dyche’s position at Goodison Park is under heavy scrutiny.

Scoring goals has been a massive issue for the Merseyside outfit as they have scored just 15 times in 19 games, which is the second-lowest in the Premier League.

Second-choice striker Beto has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy as the likes of Roma and Torino have shown concrete interest.

It has been suggested recently that the Toffees have agreed to let him go, but now it has been claimed that those claims are not true.

The Toffees are expected not to sanction the departure of Beto as Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are injured.

The 26-year-old will look to start more Premier League games in the second half of the season as he has started only once so far.