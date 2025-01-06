Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as a genuine candidate to replace Sean Dyche at Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Into his second full season as a manager of the Merseyside club, Dyche has not fully won over the Everton fans and the Toffees are threatened by relegation.

The weekend loss to Bournemouth was Everton’s eighth of the season and has put Dyche on the brink.

An immediate change is being considered on Merseyside with even the name of Potter emerging as a replacement.

In fact, the 49-year-old has become a genuine candidate and is being preferred due to his free agent status.

Given Everton’s financial constraints, the club could appoint Potter without paying a compensation fee.

However, Potter’s passing style of football is something some fans may wonder if the current squad are suited to.

The name of former boss David Moyes has also emerged at Everton, though the club’s new owners think it could be seen as a backwards step.