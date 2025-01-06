Richard Keys has dubbed Trent Alexander-Arnold a ‘bang ordinary’ defender and urged Liverpool to sell him this month.

Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool and the signs are he will leave the club that developed him on a free transfer next summer to join Real Madrid.

The right-back came in for criticism following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday when he put in a poor performance and also saw his work rate under the microscope.

Liverpool have rebuffed an attempt by Real Madrid to sign him this month, but Keys believes that the Reds should cash in.

He thinks it is clear Alexander-Arnold is leaving and insists Liverpool’s Premier League campaign will not come down to a defender he feels is ‘bang ordinary’ at defending.

Keys wrote on his blog: “His performance proved that Liverpool should take Madrid’s £20m and settle the on-off transfer saga surrounding him. Clearly he’s leaving – so bring the issue to a head.

“Never mind all the sentimental mis-guided nonsense being spouted by Liverpool pundits who should know better – get the deal done.

“Believe me – Liverpool’s season is not going to hinge on whether a bang ordinary ‘defender’ stays or goes.

“I’m not saying he isn’t a good player – I just think his skill set is better suited to Madrid. Defending is not his strength. And the debate is a distraction.”

Liverpool may have a decision to make over whether they do try to sell Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid now, while it is unclear how much Los Blancos would pay given they stand to scoop up a high value star for nothing in the summer.