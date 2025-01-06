Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have seen an official bid for Palmeiras’ 24-year-old midfielder Richard Rios being rejected by the Brazilian club.

Rios was a key member of the Palmeiras team which finished second in the Brazilian Serie A in the recently concluded season.

He ended the league campaign with seven-goal contributions in 24 appearances and caught the attention of Tottenham’s scouts.

The first moves have already been made by Spurs to secure him, according to Italian outlet AreaNapoli.

The north London club have tabled an official bid to sign the player but that offer has been rejected by Palmeiras.

It now remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants will table a new offer to convince the Brazilian side.

Tottenham are trying to make use of the January transfer window to add depth to their depleted squad.

They have already signed Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for a fee in the region of £12.5m amid an injury to number 1 Guglielmo Vicario.