Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Hull City have made an offer for Watford’s defender Ryan Porteous, who wants to leave Vicarage Road, as they aim to restock their squad for the fight to avoid relegation.

Porteous has featured regularly for Watford this season but was left on the bench for their match against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Porteous is not fully satisfied with the treatment he has received from manager Tom Cleverley and has now made it known to the club that he wants a change of scenario in the ongoing transfer window.

He has interest with Hull having zeroed in on him as an option, with a move having been made by the Tigers.

According to Fussball Europa, the Tigers have already submitted a written offer for the player in the region of €2m, which includes add-ons.

Now Watford’s reaction to the offer is awaited as is Porteous’ response.

Ruben Selles’ team, fighting relegation are looking to strengthen their defence to stop leaking goals.

Holstein Kiel’s Tymoteusz Puchacz is yet another defensive option they are looking at as the club look to back Selles this month.