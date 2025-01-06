Henry Browne/Getty Images

Hibernian talent Josh Landers is set to undergo a trial with West Ham United in the next few days, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old striker is a product of Hibs’ academy set-up and is considered to be a promising talent at Easter Road.

Landers signed his first professional contract with the Easter Road outfit in 2023 and made his first-team debut the same year in November against Aberdeen.

The striker also featured twice for Hibs during the 2023/24 season and was on the bench on several occasions.

Landers’ talent has caught the eye south of the border as West Ham have taken an interest in him.

It has been claimed that Hibs youngster Landers is now set to undergo a trial with the Hammers in London.

The West Ham coaching staff want to see the young striker up close on the training pitch in the next few days before making a decision on him.

Landers has three Scotland Under-16 appearances under his belt and now will be hoping to impress the West Ham coaches to earn a move.