Wolves are working to sort out Emmanuel Agbadou’s visa and they are expected to complete the deal later this week, according to the Express & Star.

The Midlands outfit have improved their form under new boss Vitor Pereira and they are sitting 17th in the league table with the help of goal difference.

New Wolves boss Pereira has identified the centre-back position as one of the areas where his team need to improve and the club are trying to deliver.

Reims’s 27-year-old centre-back Agbadou has been chased by Wolves and they have an agreement in place to take him to Molineux.

Now Wolves are working to get a visa in place for the Ivory Coast international to be able to complete the switch to the Premier League.

And the Molineux outfit are expected to complete the signing of Agbadou later this week.

Wolves are set to play Nottingham Forest tonight and the 27-year-old could be in the stands at Molineux for the game.

Now it remains to be seen whether Wolves will complete the deal in time for Agbadou to be available for their FA Cup tie against Bristol City.