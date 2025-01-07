Aberdeen are ‘close’ to agreeing to a deal with Grasshoppers to land centre-back Kristers Tobers, according to Sky Sports News.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are facing a crisis in their defence as Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne are out with injuries.

24-year-old centre-back Slobodan Rubezic received a sending off during the Motherwell game last week, which will make him unavailable for the next game.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has been left with only Alex MacDonald in the centre-back area before their game against Hearts at the weekend.

The Dons have Grasshoppers Latvian centre-back Tobers on their wish list and the player is in the last six months of his contract with the Swiss club.

Now It has been claimed that Aberdeen are ‘close’ to agreeing a permanent deal with Grasshoppers to acquire Tobers’ signature.

Aberdeen are discussing a transfer fee in the region of £800,000 with the Swiss outfit to seal a deal for the centre-back this week.

Now it remains to be seen whether they will be able to complete a deal for the centre-back in time to register him for the game against Hearts.