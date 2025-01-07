Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he has a decision to make regarding the starting goalkeeper against Liverpool this week.

Spurs have been consistently inconsistent this season so far and they have multiple injuries, especially in defence, which many feel have contributed.

Antonin Kinsky, 21, has just been signed in a €15m deal from Slavia Prague and Postecoglou now has decisions to make, with another goalkeeper in the building.

Postecoglou admitted that the young shot-stopper has had two training sessions and insisted that he is eligible to play as well.

The Spurs boss stressed that he has a decision to make on Wednesday night against the Reds in the EFL Cup, when it comes to picking who is between the sticks.

“He arrived on Sunday, he had a couple of days of training”, Postecoglou told a press conference when he was asked if the newly-bought Czech custodian would start against Liverpool.

“He is registered and eligible to play.

“I have got a decision to make.”

Third-choice Brandon Austin started at the weekend against Newcastle United and Kinsky could well make his debut against high-flying Arne Slot’s Liverpool