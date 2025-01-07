Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal are showing interest in a Serie A shot-stopper who is on fellow Premier League side Manchester United’s wishlist.

The Gunners are considered one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this season but they have fumbled multiple times already.

They are still in all the domestic cup competitions and they are competing in the Champions League as well.

Multiple injuries have hindered their form and they do not want to take risks in the goalkeeping department.

David Raya is the clear number 1 at the Emirates but second-choice custodian Neto is on loan from Bournemouth and they have been keen on adding a shot-stopper to secure that position.

Arsenal have shown interest in Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi and now according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Gunners are now keeping an eye on Parma’s Zion Suzuki.

The Japanese custodian has been linked with Manchester United and the Red Devils are tipped to battle Bayern Munich for him next summer.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in Suzuki.

The 22-year-old joined the Serie A side only in the summer and Parma will not let their first-choice shot-stopper go easily.