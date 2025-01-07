Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa have received a loan bid for Kosta Nedeljkovic from Spanish giants Valencia, but they have a decision to make regarding international loanees.

The 19-year-old full-back joined Aston Villa in the winter of 2024 from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

This season, Nedeljkovic has made a total of eight appearances in all competitions, including two in the Champions League.

The full-back has caught the attention of former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who wants to strengthen his defensive options in Valencia.

According to Spanish radio station Radio Valencia (via Marca), the La Liga outfit have approached Aston Villa with a loan request.

Premier League outfits can only send six players on loan outside of England and Villa, already having five players on loan, have a decision to make.

In the summer Aston Villa also agreed to send new boy Enzo Barrenechea on loan to Valencia.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are willing to use their sixth international loan spot by sending Nedeljkovic to Valencia, who are involved in a relegation battle.