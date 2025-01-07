David Rogers/Getty Images

Premier League outfit Aston Villa have not yet prioritised signing a La Liga defender they have shown interest in this month, according to The Athletic.

The Villans have dropped points on a regular basis after making a promising start to their league campaign, but remain within striking distance of the top four.

Unai Emery is keen on strengthening his squad this month and has some positions in which he wants to bring new faces.

The Villa Park outfit are currently negotiating with Borussia Dortmund regarding attacker Donyell Malen, but adding a defender is also on their agenda.

Celta Vigo’s 25-year-old versatile defender Oscar Mingueza is a player Villa like amongst other defenders.

Villains technical director Monchi and boss Emery are admirers of Mingueza’s versatility and he can play at centre-back and left-back.

However, it has been suggested that the Villans have not made him a priority as they are also considering other targets.

Now it remains to be seen if Mingueza will climb higher on Aston Villa’s wish list in the upcoming weeks of the winter transfer window.