George Wood/Getty Images

League Two outfit Bradford City are set to win the race to sign Burnley youngster Michael Mellon on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old centre forward is a product of the Burnley academy system and joined Stockport County on loan in the summer.

However, Mellon failed to make his mark for Stockport, as he featured for only 30 minutes in League One.

Burnley have decided to cut short his loan spell at Stockport and recall him to send him on loan elsewhere.

Several clubs are interested in acquiring the signature of the Burnley youngster, with Bradford City, Walsall and Chesterfield leading the race.

Bradford are keen on strengthening their forward options, and Mellon, who has previous experience of playing in League Two, fits their profile.

Now it has been claimed that Bradford have managed to beat off stiff competition to agree to a loan deal with Burnley for Mellon.

The 21-year-old will now be determined to work hard and impress with his performances for Bradford.