George Wood/Getty Images

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Manchester United’s talented youngster Kobbie Mainoo, if he moves on from Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old came through the Manchester United academy system and is very highly rated at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag gave Mainoo his senior debut in the 2022/23 in the EFL Cup and since last season he has been a regular feature in Manchester United’s starting line-up.

Mainoo has featured in 15 league games for Manchester United so far this season and he featured for 71 minutes against Liverpool at the weekend.

Considered to have huge potential, he has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market.

It has been claimed that Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are leading the race for Mainoo in the event that he leaves Old Trafford.

Enzo Maresca’s side are keen on recruiting young talented players to their squad and Mainoo is on their list.

The midfielder has a contract with the club until 2027 and the Red Devils will be keen on keeping him at Old Trafford.