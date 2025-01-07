Derby County are ‘trying to get a deal over the line’ for a player also on Coventry City and Middlesbrough’s radar, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Rams have shown promise after getting promoted to the Championship this season, but they have been winless in the last three games and the pressure is growing on Paul Warne.

Warne’s team have won just once on the road in the Championship this term and scored only 12 times, something the manager is keen to address.

Aston Villa’s 21-year-old versatile attacker Louie Barry is a player the Rams have shown interest in and they are stepping it up.

Now it has been suggested that Derby are trying to close a deal to bring Barry to Pride Park as fast as possible.

Fellow Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Coventry City have been credited with interest in the Villans attacker as well.

Barry had a brilliant loan spell at League One side Stockport County in the first half of this season and the Premier League side recalled him after he scored 16 goals in 24 games.

Aston Villa will want to get his next loan move right and Derby are working overtime to make sure they are the side that sign the attacker.