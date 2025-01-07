Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are not trying to hijack a Champions League hitman’s potential move to Manchester United, despite claims they are keen.

The Red Devils have been performing below expectations this term and the jury is out on whether they will even be able to secure a spot in Europe.

Even though they have shown their ability to fight with performances against Manchester City and Liverpool, they have lacked consistency massively.

New boss Ruben Amorim wants a new striker to make his team more lethal up top, and Manchester United could even part ways with Joshua Zirkzee.

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres’ potential reunion with Amorim has been a popular topic for a while, but the Portuguese club were clear that they will only let him go in the summer.

It was recently suggested that Bayern Munich are trying to hijack the deal and it was also claimed that they have started negotiating with the player’s representatives.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the claims of Bayern Munich’s attempt to hijack Gyokeres are not true.

The Bavarians, under Vincent Kompany, are not plotting a move for the Sporting Lisbon hitman.

Now only time will tell where the Swedish attacker will end up amid genuine interest from a host of European giants.