Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton are ‘in official negotiations’ with Aston Villa to sign one of their attacking stars on a permanent basis in this month’s window.

The Toffees have been struggling all season so far and have spent a significant amount of time in the Premier League relegation zone.

Even though they have been able to find some stability under Sean Dyche, scoring goals has been one of their biggest weaknesses.

Dyche wants more attacking power and the club appear to be working to deliver for the former Burnley manager, despite questions over his position.

Now he is set to be backed this month, as the Toffees are trying to hand him more attacking options to ensure a better second half of the season.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Merseyside club are now in talks with Aston Villa to sign winger Jaden Philogene on a permanent deal.

The Villans have been open to letting him go this month on loan and Ipswich Town have shown genuine interest in Philogene as well.

The Villa Park outfit are trying to sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and they could make that move swiftly with a possible permanent departure of Philogene to Everton.

Landing Philogene would be a big boost for the Toffees.