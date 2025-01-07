Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are prepared to commit ‘serious resources’ to win the race against Wolves and West Ham United for a centre-back.

Mourinho wants to bolster his defensive options in the window this month and the Yellow Canaries are prepared to back him.

They have held talks with Aymeric Laporte, but his over €10m salary is a big issue, while Roma defender Mario Hermoso could be signed if an agreement can be found.

Lens defender Kevin Danso, who is wanted by both Wolves and West Ham, is a key target.

Fenerbahce want to make sure they beat the Premier League sides to his signature and, according to Turkish journalist Omer Celikbasli, are allocating ‘serious resources’ to doing so.

If the Yellow Canaries make a big push then all eyes will be on how the interested Premier League clubs respond.

West Ham are currently in the grip of managerial uncertainty as they prepare to sack Julen Lopetegui and try to appoint a successor.

Wolves recently changed manager and now have Portuguese tactician Vitor Pereira at the helm at Molineux.