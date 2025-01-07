Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Borna Barisic could leave Trabzonspor on loan this month with interest arriving from Italy and around Europe, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The 32-year-old left Glasgow last summer to join the Turkish club on a free transfer, when his Rangers deal came to an end.

He has failed to prominently feature for Trabzonspor since then, enjoying only 109 minutes of first-team football in the league so far.

However, the player is still attracting interest from elsewhere and there is a strong possibility that clubs might take him on board for the remainder of the season.

There is strong interest in Barisic from clubs in Italy and around Europe.

Multiple sides are currently considering an approach for the former Rangers man, though no final step has yet been taken.

Rangers have Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte as their options at left-back and it remains to be seen if they might be interested in re-signing Barisic.

Yilmaz has continued to be linked with a move away and Rangers could cash in and boost their finances.