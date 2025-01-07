Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fulham have yet to respond to a new offer for one of their players, as the pressure is increased from an interested club.

Marco Silva’s side sit comfortably in the middle of the Premier League table and, just five points off fifth place, could have a fruitful second half of the season.

Silva will be keen to make sure he does not come out of the January transfer window with a weaker squad than he went into it with.

However, the Cottagers are increasingly being tested for midfielder Andreas Pereira by Brazilian club Palmeiras.

According to Goal Brasil, Palmeiras have now gone in with an offer of €20m plus add-ons of €2m; they initially offered €20m.

Fulham have yet to respond to the Brazilian side about the proposal put on the table, though they have been unwilling to consider a sale.

Palmeiras will be hoping that the deal is enough to tempt Fulham into cashing in on Pereira.

The player is claimed to be excited by the project on offer back in his native Brazil and is tipped to agree to the move if a deal is thrashed out between the two clubs.