Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to go up against Arsenal in the first leg of the Magpies’ EFL Cup semi-final tie this evening, at the Emirates Stadium.

The Magpies are on a superb run of form which has put them bang back into the conversation to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Silverware continues to remain illusive though and Howe would desperately like his men to reach the final of the EFL Cup.

To do that they must get the better of Arsenal over two legs, starting tonight, and they have not beaten the Gunners away from home since 2010, when Andy Carroll scored the winner.

Howe has Martin Dubravka in goal, while he names a back four of Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to the bench if changes are needed at any time during the 90 minutes and options include Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley