PHOTO CREDIT

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian ‘made an approach’ to Serie C side Triestina for ex-Aberdeen shot-stopper Kelle Roos, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The former Dutch youth international has most of his career in England, playing for multiple EFL clubs over the years.

However, Roos also had a spell with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, where he played almost 100 games for the Pittodrie outfit.

The 32-year-old left the Dons in the summer to join third-tier Italian club Tirestina on a three-year deal.

Now only after six months, he could be on his way back to the United Kingdom as clubs from England and Scotland are interested in him.

Now it has been suggested that Hibs have made an approach for the ex-Dons custodian.

They have recently picked up their form under David Gray after a dismal start to their campaign and now he looks to have the club’s backing.

Hibs could need to be quick if they want to get their hands on Roos, who has suitors from Italy as well.